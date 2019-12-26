Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,072,000 after buying an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,181,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,352,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,505,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

