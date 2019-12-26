China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.49.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 61.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

