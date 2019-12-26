Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $104.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 430,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $4,817,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

