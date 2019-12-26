Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.20.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $133.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.85. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $137.42.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 83,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 75,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.