Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Trading Up 0.2%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.47, approximately 100,212 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 510,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 627,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

