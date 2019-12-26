Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.06 billion and the lowest is $11.93 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $51.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.56 billion to $51.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.52 billion to $53.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.81. 2,075,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,163,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

