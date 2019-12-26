Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIVB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.74. 645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $366.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

