Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Clearford Water Systems Inc (CVE:CLI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

About Clearford Water Systems (CVE:CLI)

Clearford Water Systems Inc designs, manufactures, and markets unified water management and sanitation systems in Canada, the United States, South America, India, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clearford One and UV Pure. The company offers the Clearford One system, which is a combination of its ClearDigest Smart Digester; ClearConvey, its patented Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter variable grade gravity sewer system that can incorporate solids-free pumping stations; and ClearRecover, a waste water treatment facility based on the processed influent received from the ClearDigest and SBS ClearConvey components of the system, as well as Clearford M-brane packaged water treatment, Clearford UV pure water disinfection, and Clearford Pay-for-Performance project financing program solutions.

