CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CEO traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $139.77 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the first quarter valued at $799,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNOOC by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CNOOC by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,608,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

