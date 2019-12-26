Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 4.1%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.96, 229,945 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,871,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

