Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

CHCT traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 1,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,712. The company has a market cap of $856.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.40%.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.