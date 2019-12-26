Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

CHCT traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 1,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,712. The company has a market cap of $856.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.40%.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.