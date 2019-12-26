Comparing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Atlas Energy Group (NYSE:ATLS)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Atlas Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 43.61%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 3.41% -5.76% -2.96% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Atlas Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.76 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -5.75 Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.02 -$13.82 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

