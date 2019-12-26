Comparing NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48% NorthWestern 16.84% 9.57% 3.32%

Risk and Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evergy and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 2 2 2 0 2.00 NorthWestern 3 1 1 0 1.60

Evergy currently has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $67.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evergy and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion 3.42 $535.80 million $2.67 24.05 NorthWestern $1.19 billion 3.02 $196.96 million $3.39 21.01

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Evergy pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Evergy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's electric transmission and distribution network consists of approximately 24,765 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 386 transmission and distribution substations in Montana; and transmission and distribution network comprises of approximately 3,572 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 128 substations in South Dakota. Its natural gas transmission system consists of approximately 2,100 miles of pipeline. The company serves approximately 726,400 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

