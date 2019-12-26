Comparing Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $67.18 million 2.70 $27.34 million N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp $48.72 million 2.37 $10.43 million N/A N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 13.46% 6.85% 0.69% Landmark Bancorp 19.10% 9.91% 0.99%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Landmark Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.