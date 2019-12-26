Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

