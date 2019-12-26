Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNSL. Guggenheim set a $3.50 target price on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.10.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Consolidated Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 74.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 2,652,396 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

