Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 13,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $45,721.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,344.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,242 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.