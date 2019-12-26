Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continental Building Products, Inc. is a manufacturer of gypsum wallboard, joint compound and complementary finishing products. It serves the residential, commercial and repair and remodel construction markets primarily in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products under the LiftLite, Mold Defense and Weather Defense names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Silver Grove, Quebec. “

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CBPX opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Continental Building Products has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,198 shares of company stock worth $1,069,530 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products during the third quarter worth about $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Continental Building Products by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.