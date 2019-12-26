Contrasting NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) & Applied Materials (NYSE:AMAT)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -7.51% -9.10% -4.18% Applied Materials 18.52% 35.13% 15.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Applied Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 1.32 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -11.91 Applied Materials $14.61 billion 3.85 $2.71 billion $3.04 20.23

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeoPhotonics and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 3 4 0 2.57 Applied Materials 2 4 15 0 2.62

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus target price of $7.92, indicating a potential downside of 10.14%. Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $63.95, indicating a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Summary

Applied Materials beats NeoPhotonics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.