Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124.18 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.58 or 0.00062209 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $873.28 million and $124.18 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00083942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,355.21 or 0.99912358 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

