COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMRE. ValuEngine raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 635,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after buying an additional 271,534 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 124,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

