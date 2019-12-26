CoTrader (COT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One CoTrader token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $359,897.00 and approximately $67,100.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.05951763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024090 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.