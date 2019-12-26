Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Coty by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 59,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,113. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

