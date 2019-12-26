Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.19

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 6652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

