Covesting Price Hits $0.0691 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $500.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

