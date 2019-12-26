Credit Suisse Group Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $63.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NYSE CDAY opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $67.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,334.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

