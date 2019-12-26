Critical Contrast: mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Energizer (OTCMKTS:ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Energizer has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energizer and mPhase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.49 billion 1.42 $51.10 million $3.00 17.00 mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 5.27 -$1.96 million N/A N/A

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 2.05% 47.23% 4.10% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A -296.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energizer and mPhase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 2 10 0 2.83 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Energizer beats mPhase Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications. It has a patent portfolio consisting of 16 licensed, owned, and jointly owned patents, including patent applications in the United States covering its battery products and Smart Surfaces Technology, a platform to control the flow of fluids by manipulating the ways liquids behave when in contact with a solid or porous surface. The company's Smart Surface technology has applications, such as energy storage and power management for portable electronics and microelectronics, self-cleaning surfaces, filters for water purification or desalination systems, materials for environmental remediation that separate liquids or solvents, and other situations where the control of the interaction of a solid surface exposed to a liquid is vitally important. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

