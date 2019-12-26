Critical Contrast: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veritone and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 2 0 2.67 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 152.53%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.07%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Risk and Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritone and CooTek (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $27.05 million 2.40 -$61.10 million ($3.48) -0.76 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.34 $10.15 million N/A N/A

CooTek (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -134.96% -103.93% -50.06% CooTek (Cayman) -16.75% -37.28% -24.65%

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

