CROAT (CROAT) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. CROAT has a market cap of $65,148.00 and $329.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 73,812,350 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

