Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Crocs stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crocs has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Crocs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crocs by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,308 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

