Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $626.04 million, a P/E ratio of 165.16, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.82 million. Analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

