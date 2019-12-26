Crowdstrike (CRWD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/10/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Crowdstrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $103.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $75.00.

12/2/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Crowdstrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

CRWD traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,765. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.89.

Get Crowdstrike Holdings Inc alerts:

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,862,248 shares of company stock valued at $142,200,055.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $3,751,769,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,481,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $48,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.