CryCash (CRC) Price Up 55.5% Over Last Week

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 129.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. CryCash has a total market cap of $486,857.00 and $239,624.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 55.5% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

