Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Tops $32.11 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00007119 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and approximately $87,983.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.05973822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

