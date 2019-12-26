Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CPIX stock remained flat at $$5.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,852. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 million, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

