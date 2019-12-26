Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.44 ($60.98).

DAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

ETR DAI remained flat at $€49.79 ($57.89) during trading on Friday. 2,496,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €50.97 and its 200-day moving average is €47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

