Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

