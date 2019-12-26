Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

DASTY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dassault Systemes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systemes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systemes has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $166.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 22.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

