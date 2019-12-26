DATA Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, UEX, DDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $41,047.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

