DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Achieves $1.96 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1,224.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004746 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001275 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00051923 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Kucoin, RightBTC, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

