DeltaChain Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $2,797.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00331760 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013589 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003579 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014672 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

