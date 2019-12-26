Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. Dermira has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 24.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 76.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dermira by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

