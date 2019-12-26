Deutsche Bank Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 980 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price (up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05)) on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.76) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 959.20 ($12.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 969.80 ($12.76). The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 907.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 868.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.12%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

