Deutsche Bank Reiterates €9.40 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.76 ($11.35).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.51 ($11.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.13. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

