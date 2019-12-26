DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $152,009.00 and $474.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

