DogeCash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $49,928.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00643088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001129 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

