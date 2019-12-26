Donald K. Reardon Sells 6,295 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$119.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$97.69 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.18.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

