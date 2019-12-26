Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 3.35%.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

