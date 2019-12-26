DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 5.6%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.12, 167,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 127,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DRDGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of -0.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,363 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

