DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of DSDVY opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. DSV AS/ADR has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

